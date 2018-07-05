WWE Night at Fenway Park in Boston on July 11

The Boston Red Sox will host Wednesday Night Smackdown as the team takes on the Texas Rangers on July 11 for WWE Night.

WWE Night will allow fans to meet and greet with WWE wrestler and BC grad Kofi Kingston, who will also be throwing out the first pitch, and receive a limited-edition Dustin Pedroia WWE bobblehead standing in a wrestling ring sporting a championship belt over his shoulder.

Tickets are priced between $36 and $65 and in addition, 50 fans with tickets for this WWE experience will be selected for a photo opportunity with Kofi Kingston prior to the game!

For more information, go to http://www.redsox.com/wwe.

