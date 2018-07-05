The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing The WWE UK Specials

Jul 5, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

And More!

We took a look at the Two-Day WWE United Kingdom Specials, which featured on Day One the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, which included an awesome Six Man Tag Team Match. On Day two, it featured talents from the NXT Brand including an awesome tag team championship title change and more.

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack070518.mp3

