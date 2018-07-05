“The Genius” Lanny Poffo talks about life after retirement

“I get up in the morning, I go to the gym. I have some hobbies on the computer. I like to do poetry still. I just try to do a lot of fun things. I have a lot of friends, we have some good times. The thing is, when you have friends you have to be careful. Just because they’re your friends doesn’t mean you have to eat what they eat or drink what they drink. Just because I was with people doesn’t mean that I had to do what they did. Sometimes a lot of people become alcoholics from social drinking. I’m not bored, I have plenty to do. I also have MLB.com, so I watch any baseball game I want, including out of market games.”

