Taeler Hendrix claims attorneys on her behalf have an ongoing investigation

A follow up on Taeler Hendrix’s claim Jay Lethal sabotaged her Ring of Honor run when she refused to sleep with him.

I know this is going to be on wrestling sites. My name is Taeler & this is my statement: attorneys on my behalf have an ongoing investigation. I know I'm not the only one & ppl that have known of this investigation have been supportive. I'll continue to fight for what's right.✌ — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) July 4, 2018

Let the hate roll in. Doesn't change what happened. I came forward privately long ago & now it's public. If I stay silent I'll be part of the problem. I can't live w/ that. I'll fight for what's right. Threatening me/supposed burned bridges changes nothing. Let the hate roll in. — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) July 4, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 44 visits today)