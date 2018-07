Nia Jax reportedly has real heat with Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax is rumored to have actual, real life heat with fellow WWE superstar Alexa Bliss, who used to be her friend.

Jax recently unfollowed Bliss on social media and has been liking negative comments from others about her. According to Dave Meltzer, it’s not a work and has resulted in Jax having heat with WWE officials. This came after Jax and Bliss allegedly had a falling out.

(Visited 1 times, 93 visits today)