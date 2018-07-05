MLW announces Jake Hager vs. Fred Yehi

UNDEFEATED JAKE HAGER VS. FRED YEHI SIGNED FOR MLW’S JULY 12 ORLANDO FUSION TV TAPING

ORLANDO – Colonel Parker’s undefeated top ranked wrestler Jake Hager will make his return to Major League Wrestling July 12th in a battle of 2 grappling greats. Major League Wrestling today announced Fred Yehi vs. Jake Hager (managed by Colonel Robert Parker) as officially signed for MLW’s July 12th card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.

The July 12th card is a Major League Wrestling FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS with tickets starting at just $15. Tickets are available at http://www.mlwtickets.com now.

Jake Hager has dominated all comers since debuting in MLW this spring including sending Olympian Jeff Cobb to the hospital. Will Hager continue his march up the top 10 rankings? Or, will Hager be overcome by the “Man of 1,000 counters” in Iowan grappling great Fred Yehi?

Find out Thursday July 12th in Orlando. [Buy tickets]

You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS.

Signed thus far for MLW’s July 12th card include:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

$60,000 BOUNTY:

Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki

WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH:

Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (c) vs. ACH & Rich Swann

GRUDGE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart

Fred Yehi vs. Jake Hager (managed by Colonel Parker)

Signed to compete:

Jason Cade

Jimmy Yuta

Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Parker)

Sami Callihan

Maxwell J. Friedman

Salina de la Renta

Simon Gotch

Barrington Hughes

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

Watch Major League Wrestling: FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS. Learn more about MLW’s new TV series: http://www.mlw.com/fusion.

This event is an all ages event.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

