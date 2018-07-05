Lars Sullivan recovering from broken jaw

Lars Sullivan is three weeks into his recovery for a broken jaw, an injury he suffered at NXT Takeover: Chicago II while wrestling champion Aleister Black.

The 29-year-old Colorado native wrestled half of the match with the very painful injury but soldiered on and finished the match as expected. He has not commented or posted anything about his recovery since June 28 when he retweeted a photo of his broken jaw X-ray. In an earlier tweet he said that he was down but not out.

WWE has not given a timeline about his return but broken jaws take a couple of months to heal and judging from the X-ray, Sullivan has a complete clean break in the lower left area. Sullivan was obviously not part of any television tapings that followed Takeover: Chicago II.

