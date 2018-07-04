Will WWE honor Matt Cappotelli next year?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider mentioned that former Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli who recently passed away after 13 years of fighting brain cancer has been mentioned by WWE for the Warrior Award next year at the Hall of Fame ceremony:

“They did mention to me that there have been discussions in their circle how Cappotelli should be honored with The Warrior Award. I’m all for it. I think it’s a cool idea. I think it would be a positive way to remind everyone of a fighter he was. What a warrior he was and to raise some awareness to brain cancer.”

(The Spotlight)

