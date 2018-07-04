Taeler Hendrix claims Jay Lethal sabotaged her in ROH

Jul 4, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
J
Post Category: News Tags: Jay Lethal, ROH, Taeler Hendrix
The same skank that posts pictures of 95% of her t*ts hangout out and then cries sexual harassment when people comment on “them.” She lied about having cancer to get sympathy from promoters and now claims this crap. If this is proven to be false allegations, she should be blackballed from wrestling and have to resort to porn because she is too stupid to do anything else. Also she probably got “kicked off” of ROH tv because she can’t work unless she is crawling around like a whore and licking her opponents.
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
Rich Swann talks joining Impact, his debut match, the X-division, his wife, not retiring, more
The same skank that posts pictures of 95% of her t*ts hangout out and then cries sexual harassment when people comment on “them.” She lied about having cancer to get sympathy from promoters and now claims this crap. If this is proven to be false allegations, she should be blackballed from wrestling and have to resort to porn because she is too stupid to do anything else. Also she probably got “kicked off” of ROH tv because she can’t work unless she is crawling around like a whore and licking her opponents.