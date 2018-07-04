July 4, 2018 WWE NXT Recap: Dakota Kai, Velveteen Dream in Action; Mighty vs. Dozovic; Gargano vs. EC3 Main Event

The opening credits roll and the Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Dakota Kai vs. Santana Garrett

They lock up and Kai applies a side headlock. Garrett counters into a wrist-lock, but Kai turns it into one of her own. Garrett gets free an applies her own again, but Kai reverses once again. Garrett drops Kai with a shoulder tackle, but Kai comes back and delivers a dropkick. Garrett comes back with a few arm drags and then applies a submission in the middle of the ring. Kai elbows her way free, but Garrett drops her with a Russian Leg Sweep. Garrett goes for the cover, but Kai kicks out at two. Garrett applies a Muta Lock, but Kai makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Kai delivers a back elbow and then a step-up enzuiguri. Kai drops Garrett with a few more kicks and then delivers two big kicks in the corner. Kai delivers a sunset-flip neck-breaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Dakota Kai.

—

We see EC3 and Johnny Gargano arriving to the arena earlier in the day. They will go one-on-one later tonight. We see that Shayna Baszler will address the NXT Universe as well.

We see footage of Heavy Machinery in the Performance Center. They talk about their steaks and weights and Otis Dozovic goes to check on their food on the grill, but then we hear Tucker Knight get attacked. As Dozovic runs to check on him, we see The Mighty running off in the background.

—

Shayne Baszler’s music hits and the NXT Women’s Champion makes her way to the ring. Baszler says when the dog goes rabid, you put it to sleep, just like she did to Nikki Cross. She says she is the most dominant forced that the NXT Women’s Division has ever seen and the outcome will always be the same. She brings up Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, and Candice LeRae and mocks them all. Baszler says she is the reason they have to have a second Mae Young Classic, because they have to look over the entire globe to find a challenger for her. She says no matter who it is, she will put them to sleep.

We see Danny Burch backstage. Burch gives an update on Oney Lorcan, who suffered a broken orbital bone at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. He says Lorcan will be out for about three months, but they will be back in the hunt again. The Undisputed ERA walks up and Roderick Strong says Burch and Lorcan are at the back of the line because they are invoking their rematch clause against Moustache Mountain next week. Cole says Burch and Lorcan now have big egos that can’t be contained and then Burch challenges Cole to a match next week and Cole agrees.

—

We see that The Velveteen Dream will take on Chris Dijak later tonight, but coming up next is The Mighty vs. Heavy Machinery.

We see a video hype package for the War Raiders.

—

We take a look back of last week’s confrontation between Aleister Black an Tommaso Ciampa. We then see that Black will defend the NXT Championship against Ciampa in three week’s time.

Match #2 – Handicap Match: The Mighty (Nick Miller and Shane Thorne) vs. Otis Dozovic

Thorne starts the match and he throws a towel at Dozovic. Dozovic drops him with a shoulder tackle and then drops Miller as well. Dozovic throws them to the floor and yells at them. They get back into the ring and Miller tags in. Thorne tosses Dozovic to the floor and then tags back in. Thorne gets Dozovic back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Dozovic kicks out at two. Miller tags in and pounds away on Dozovic and tags Thorne back in. The Mighty slam Dozovic to the mat and Thorne goes for the cover, but Dozovic kicks out at two. Miller gets into the ring, but Dozovic takes control and runs over both guys repeatedly. Dozovic tosses them into the corner and smashes them both. Dozovic slams them both to the mat and then hits the Caterpillar and an elbow drop on them both. Dozovic gets on the ropes, but Miller pulls Thorne out of the way and Dozovic hits the mat.

Thorne drives a knee into Dozovic’s face and tags in Miller. Thorne derives an elbow into Dozovic’s head and Miller gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Mighty.

—

We see a video from Bianca Belair. She says she has seen all the comments from the other women saying that they deserve to be the number one contender for the NXT Women’s title. She mocks all of them and says she is undefeated. She says she is going to get back to her honeymoon and that might give the other girls time to catch up.

We are reminded that Johnny Gargano and EC3 will go one-on-one later tonight, but coming up next is The Velveteen Dream vs. Chris Dijak.

—

We see an interview with Kairi Sane. She says she heard what Vanessa Borne said last week and says that Borne should focus more on fighting. Sane says they should have a match and tells Borne that she will beat her and then move on to Shayna Baszler and the NXT Women’s Championship. We see that the match between Sane and Borne will take place on next week’s show.

We then see that William Regal has confirmed that Adam Cole will take on Danny Burch on next week’s show.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Chris Dijak

Dijak backs Dream into the corner and goes to mock Dream, but Dream shuts him up and mocks him. Dijak shoves Dream back into the corner, but Dream turns it around and delivers a chop. Dijak delivers chops of his own, but Dream comes back with body shots. Dream delivers a boot to the face, but Dijak grabs Dream and tosses him across the ring. Dijak delivers forearms to Dream in the corner and then kicks him in the face. Dijak drives a knee into Dream’s back and tosses him across the ring again. Dijak goes up top, but Dream trips him up and sends him to the mat. Dream drives forearms into Dijak and then delivers body shots. Dream delivers a clothesline and then a neck-breaker. Dream delivers a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Dijak kicks out at one. Dream applies a sleeper hold down on the mat, but Dijak fight back and delivers forearms and slaps.

Dijak drops Dream with a big right hand and then delivers more forearms. Dijak delivers a big kick and goes for the cover, but Dream kicks out at two. Dream rolls to the floor and Dijak goes after him, but Dream slams him face-first into the ring steps. Dream delivers a neck-breaker/DDT combo and gets the pin fall.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream.

After the match, EC3’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring as Dream is still there. EC3 gets into the ring and Dream bails as EC3 stares him down. EC3’s match against Johnny Gargano is up next.

—

We see an interview with Moustache Mountain. They say that their win against The Undisputed ERA and taking the NXT Tag Team Championship was not a fluke. They says they will beat the ERA again next week in the tag title rematch. We also see that Aleister Black will address the NXT Universe on next week’s show.

Match #4 – Singles Match: EC3 vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano delivers right hands immediately and EC3 ducks to the floor. Gargano goes after him and gets him back into the ring. EC3 takes Gargano down with a shoulder tackle, but Gargano comes back with a Thesz Press and delivers right hands. Gargano delivers chops in the corner, but EC3 comes back and slams Gargano to the mat. EC3 delivers his own chops in the corner, but Gargano fights back. EC3 delivers a knee shot and tosses Gargano into the corner. EC3 delivers a corner clothesline and then a somersault neck-breaker. EC3 goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. EC3 delivers a vice grip to Gargano’s neck, but Gargano fights free and delivers forearm shots. EC3 comes back and drops Gargano with a back elbow. Ec3 delivers a corner avalanche and then goes back to the vice grip to his neck. Gargano fights to his feet, but EC3 drops him with a scoop slam.

EC3 delivers an elbow drop, but Gargano fights back with rights and lefts. EC3 sends Gargano to the apron, but Gargano kicks him in the face. Gargano hits the spear through the ropes and then delivers a suicide dive to the outside. Gargano tosses EC3 back into the ring, but EC3 sends him to the corner and then delivers a clothesline. EC3 goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Gargano and EC3 exchange shots and Gargano delivers a step-up enzuiguri. Gargano goes for the Gargano Escape, but EC3 counters and delivers a sit-out power bomb. EC3 goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Gargano and EC3 stare at each other and Gargano then pounds away on him. Gargano delivers two superkicks and then drops his knee pad. Gargano charges at EC3, but EC3 blocks him. Gargano gets free and locks in the Gargano Escape, but EC3 makes it to the ropes to break the hold.

Gargano locks it in again, but EC3 makes it to the ropes. Gargano drives his knee into EC3’s face and then drops him with a DDT from the apron and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Johnny Gargano.

