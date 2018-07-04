IMPACT Wrestling to Broadcast Across Mexico on 52MX

For Immediate Release – July 4, 2018

TORONTO | MEXICO CITY – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today that it has reached an agreement to broadcast its flagship weekly show IMPACT! in Mexico on channel 52MX.

Showcasing top professional wrestling stars such as IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, Johnny Impact, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, the high-flying X-Division and the Knockouts, including Champion Su Yung, Allie, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Madison Rayne and Tessa Blanchard, IMPACT! will air weekly in Mexico on Saturday nights at 9:30 p.m. CDT.

The premiere of IMPACT! on 52MX is set for Saturday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. CDT.

“Over the past year, IMPACT Wrestling has made a concerted effort to bolster its roster with the very best talent Mexico has to offer, most recently adding Pentagon Jr. and Fenix,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “Through partnerships and collaborations with Lucha Libre AAA and Lucha Underground, we are bringing fans dream matches showcasing diverse performers from all corners of the globe. As we continue to increase our footprint and presence in the Mexican market, we are thrilled to partner with 52MX to bring our flagship show to passionate professional wrestling fans across the country.”

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.52mx.tv.

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)