Bray Wyatt blamed for car accident involving two other cars on Friday

Raw Tag Team title holder Bray Wyatt is getting the blame for the car accident that happened over the weekend according to the crash report obtained by TMZ.

Wyatt was cited for “careless driving due to his failure to operate his vehicle in a careful and prudent manner.” The crash report says that Wyatt smashed into the car in front of him which caused the other driver to veer to the left and hit another vehicle. The report says that Wyatt was “inattentive” but failed to specify what caused the accident.

“I’m gonna live through it because I can’t die,” Wyatt told TMZ when they reached out for comment. The accident prevented Wyatt from wrestling over the weekend and on Raw on Monday due to the different injuries he suffered. He was admitted, and later released from the Tampa General Hospital.

