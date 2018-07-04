Asuka and Ellsworth in a lumberjack match next week on Smackdown

Asuka and James Ellsworth will go one-on-one again next week in a lumberjack match after their match yesterday ended in a double countout.

The intergender match yesterday saw Ellsworth escaping Asuka by fleeing to the crowd but Asuka followed him and with both of them failing to return within the count of 10, the referee hit the bell to end the match.

Later in the broadcast, Smackdown General Manager Paige informed both Ellsworth and Smackdown Women’s champion Carmella that next week, the lumberjack between the two is on.

