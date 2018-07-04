7/2/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw did an average of 2,707,000 viewers, slightly up by 47,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

Hour one did 2,641,000 viewers, followed by 2,822,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down to 2,658,000 for the third and final hour.

Raw was #2, #3, and #5 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #3 in overall viewership for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)