The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35?

During WWE’s recent tour of the United Kingdom, Daniel Bryan did an interview with Gorilla Position and seems to have little faith WWE could pull off telling a story between him vs The Miz for WrestleMania 35.

Possibly facing Miz at WrestleMania 35: “I’m definitely up for it. My question – you ask me that question, I will answer it with a question. Do you trust WWE with telling that story from now until WrestleMania 35? [laughs] Like, what in the last several years has shown to you that something like that is possible?

I think that would be awesome. I think it would be something that the fans would be excited to see. Whether we can prolong…people want to see me punch Miz in the face…I want to punch Miz in the face, whether we can prolong that on television for that period of time, I don’t know.

