Talent is no longer ALL IN
It’s been incredible to see first hand what @MattJackson13, @NickJacksonYB, & @CodyRhodes envision for pro wrestling.
I am so sad I won’t be wrestling at #AllIn but my heart will be there September 1st ♥️ https://t.co/LnrwHN1ErJ
— Deonna Purrazzo (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 3, 2018
Deonna is unable to do All In. We love her. She’s phenomenal. She’s kicking ass/breaking arms no matter where you see her.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 3, 2018
Deonna Purrazzo recently signed a WWE developmental contract.
