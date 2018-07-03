Talent is no longer ALL IN

It’s been incredible to see first hand what @MattJackson13, @NickJacksonYB, & @CodyRhodes envision for pro wrestling.

I am so sad I won’t be wrestling at #AllIn but my heart will be there September 1st ♥️ https://t.co/LnrwHN1ErJ

— Deonna Purrazzo (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 3, 2018