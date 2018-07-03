Rusev reveals why he was really pulled from casket match with The Undertaker

Rusev’s popularity is at an all time high this year, and he recently found himself in the ring with a big opponent when he faced The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

The match was announced a few weeks ahead of the event, but Rusev was mysteriously pulled and replaced by Chris Jericho, then he was later added back to the match.

Rusev recently talked about the match during an episode of WWE Ride Along, and he revealed that he got pulled from the match because he laughed at Vince McMahon (via Ringside News).

“Remember when Vince told me I was going to face The Undertaker and I laughed at him? And what I get for it? I got pulled out [from the match]. And then the Prince [of Saudi Arabia] called and he told me Rusev Day is coming to town baby.”

Laughing at your boss is apparently a quick way to get yourself pulled from a high profile match with The Undertaker, but in the end everything worked out.

Rusev didn’t win the Casket Match, but he did get to face The Deadman at a huge event, so that has to count for something.

(Pwguru)

