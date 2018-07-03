Ruby Riott out with a knee injury

Jul 3, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Ruby Riott is on the injured list after suffering a knee injury at a non-televised live event during the past weekend.

WWE.COM didn’t exactly specify what the severity is but noted that the leader of the Riott Squad had to undergo an MRI yesterday to determine the next course of action.

Riott wrestled at the house show in Rapid City on Friday against Dana Brooke and did not wrestle again following that so presumably that’s when the injury took place.

