Bray Wyatt reportedly in good spirits following auto accident

As noted earlier, Bray Wyatt was in a head-on car crash on Friday while he was on his way to the airport for the weekend WWE live events. He was hospitalized in Tampa but he is back home.

TMZ Sports was able to speak with him shortly after the news broke. He told them, “I’m gonna live through it because I can’t die.”

TMZ Sports noted that he is in good spirits. “I’m moving around,” Wyatt told them.

His car was totaled but thankfully it sounds like he will be ok. There are no details yet on the extent of his injuries or if this means he will be out of action for an extended period of time.

Wyatt did not appear on this week’s Monday Night Raw but WWE is still advertising him for Extreme Rules where he is scheduled to defend the Raw Tag Team Championship with Matt Hardy against The B-Team (his brother Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

(pwguru)

