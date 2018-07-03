Baron Corbin on why he cut his hair

In an interview with KELOLAND, Baron Corbin talked about why he cut his hair and how relieved he feels to have finally done it.

Getting Rid Of His Hair: “It was just a part of stepping into this role that Stephanie [McMahon] has given me,” said Corbin. “Looking professional. And if I’m gonna be telling people what to do, I want to look professional as well.”

Being Glad It’s Gone: “It was great to get rid of the long hair.” Corbin said. “It’s such a pain, that if you look at it, it’s always wet when guys wrestle, you dump gallons of conditioner in it to keep it wet so you’re not choking on it. You have all kinds of stuff in it, and just maintaining it is a lot of work. I don’t envy people with long hair. So, I’m glad mine is gone.”

Transcript via WrestleInc.

(Visited 1 times, 116 visits today)