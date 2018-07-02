Bray Wyatt injured in car accident

Bray Wyatt was in a car accident Friday and has sustained multiple injuries, WWE.com can confirm.

Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released.

Due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw.

(Visited 1 times, 196 visits today)