Bray Wyatt injured in car accident

Jul 2, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Bray Wyatt was in a car accident Friday and has sustained multiple injuries, WWE.com can confirm.

Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released.

Due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw.

(Visited 1 times, 196 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Rich Swann talks joining Impact, his debut match, the X-division, his wife, not retiring, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal