WWE Extreme Rules PPV card based on local advertising

Updated WWE Extreme Rules card according to local advertising for the July 15th event…

* WWE Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Champion Carmella vs. Asuka

* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team

* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

* Steel Cage Match: Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman (locally advertised)

* WWE IC Title Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (locally advertised)

* Roman Reigns vs. Lashley (locally advertised)

(Visited 1 times, 94 visits today)