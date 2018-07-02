WWE Extreme Rules PPV card based on local advertising
Updated WWE Extreme Rules card according to local advertising for the July 15th event…
* WWE Title Match: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Champion Carmella vs. Asuka
* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team
* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
* Steel Cage Match: Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman (locally advertised)
* WWE IC Title Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (locally advertised)
* Roman Reigns vs. Lashley (locally advertised)
