The Hurricane Shares What He Said To John Cena Before The 2018 Royal Rumble

Shane ‘the Hurricane’ Helms was recently interviewed by CBS DC. During the interview, he spoke a little bit about his appearance in the 2018 #WWE Royal Rumble match. The Hurricane didn’t last long in the Rumble, getting quickly eliminated by John Cena.

During the interview, Helms shared what he said to John Cena before the Rumble.

Here is a quote from Helms:

“He had to agree with that spot, and he didn’t want to at first ’cause he’s the babyface, and I’m the super hero. He didn’t necessarily wanna try to throw me out. I had to talk him into it. He’s a super good guy, and when I explained to him, “I’m Hurricane, man. I gotta go after the top guy. I might be a little monkey, but I think I’m King Kong. And I’m going after Godzilla, and you’re Godzilla in there.” And that was almost word for word what I said, and he started laughing.

And when I told him the idea, he popped for it, and it worked it out really well. So hats off to John and everybody for helping me keep it a secret. ‘Cause it was difficult in this day and age to even keep that secret. But we had fun with it”

