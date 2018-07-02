Sasha Banks On If She Feels She’s Underutilized In WWE

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on the In This Corner podcast, and when she was asked if she feels underutilized she responded by saying the’s going to give 110-percent whether she’s getting pushed or not.

“Of course. I feel like I go out there every single week and give it 110-percent,” Sasha said via Reddit. “Most recently, I talked to one of my good friends, Mark Sherman, and he told me ‘as long as you work hard, you can’t be unhappy with yourself’ and that’s what I do every single week. Whether they want to push me or not, I’m always going to give it 110-percent. I’m honestly living my dream every single day, so there’s not a lot that I can be mad at.”

Banks also opened up about the possibility of turning heel, but noted that it’s not up to her.

“I hear that all the time, and it’s been over three years, and it’s not up to me. It’s up to the fans, they’re the ones who choose. So, if they boo me, that’s when I become a bad guy. Right now they’re cheering because, I mean, look at me, I’m cute. I’m the best.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 112 visits today)