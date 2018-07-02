Sasha Banks On If She Feels She’s Underutilized In WWE
Sasha Banks was recently a guest on the In This Corner podcast, and when she was asked if she feels underutilized she responded by saying the’s going to give 110-percent whether she’s getting pushed or not.
“Of course. I feel like I go out there every single week and give it 110-percent,” Sasha said via Reddit. “Most recently, I talked to one of my good friends, Mark Sherman, and he told me ‘as long as you work hard, you can’t be unhappy with yourself’ and that’s what I do every single week. Whether they want to push me or not, I’m always going to give it 110-percent. I’m honestly living my dream every single day, so there’s not a lot that I can be mad at.”
Banks also opened up about the possibility of turning heel, but noted that it’s not up to her.
“I hear that all the time, and it’s been over three years, and it’s not up to me. It’s up to the fans, they’re the ones who choose. So, if they boo me, that’s when I become a bad guy. Right now they’re cheering because, I mean, look at me, I’m cute. I’m the best.”
(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)
Most superstars are underutilized in WWE because their roster is so big and also their writers are pretty crappy and they literally have no idea what to do with them. It has been brought out recently about several superstars that they were sitting on the sideline because they didn’t know what to do with them (AoP, The BAR, and Sanity were all recently reported for this)
Very true Ian. Talking of the crappy writers, they just announced for the third week in a row, that The Revival will face Lashley & Reigns. How piss poor is the creativity in that? If this happened over a 2 month period like it would in NXT, okay but 3 weeks in a row is just lazy and uncreative.