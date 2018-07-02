Ronda Rousey says she will be front row at Extreme Rules

In an interview with Renee Young for a WWE.COM exclusive, Ronda Rousey said that she would be at Extreme Rules despite being suspended for 30 days.

When asked about Extreme Rules and the Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss title match, Rousey said, “I’m excited, really, for that match. I’m so excited in fact that even though I’m suspended from Raw, I’m not suspended from Extreme Rules, so, I’m gonna be buying a ticket,” Rousey said while smiling.

But the smile turned into a serious face. “It’s going to be a front row ticket,” Rousey told Young.

The former UFC Bantamweight champion has been counting down the days on her social media, tagging Alexa Bliss every day.

