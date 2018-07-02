Ric Flair scheduled for surgery next week

Ric Flair is scheduled for surgery next week according to his fiancé, Wendy Barlow.

Flair’s health scare last summer he was required to undergo an ileostomy procedure.

The American Cancer Association defines an ileostomy as an opening in the belly (abdominal wall) that’s made during surgery. During this type of procedure, the lowest part of the small intestine is brought through this opening to form a stoma … usually on the lower right side of the abdomen.

Now, Flair is hoping to reverse the stoma so he’ll no longer be forced to drain the pouch.

The procedure is scheduled for July 9, with pre-op on July 6, and Barlow says she’ll be staying at the hospital all week with “The Nature Boy” while he’s there.

(pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 100 visits today)