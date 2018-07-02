Review of GLOW Season 2 on Netflix

by Alan Wojcik

Your favorite 1980’s female spandex warriors are back for a new season of wrestling and romance action! Yes my friends GLOW is back!! Season one’s successful launch on the Netflix subscription service garnered star Alison Brie SAG (Screen Actors Guild) and Critics Choice & Golden Globe nominations PLUS Marc Maron & Betty Gilpin scored Critics Choice nods. The show itself garnered SAG nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series & Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Series. Oh yeah and show creators Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch plus their writers earned multiple Writers Guild of America nominations.

I always hoped it was a given season TWO would exist and thankfully it does. All the major principals are back with a couple of interesting additions I won’t mention just now. Let’s quickly recap before moving forward. B-Movie director Sam Silvia (Maron) and producer Bash Edwards (Chris Lowell) hired on several ladies to join the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling TV program in California of the 1980’s. That ensemble includes Ruth who becomes the dreaded Russian menace Zoya (Brie), soap opera star Debbie Eagan who becomes the All-American Liberty Belle (Gilpin), wrestling royalty Carmen (Britney Wade), former Family Feud audience coordinator Tamme Dawson who transforms into the Welfare Queen (Kia “Awesome Kong” Stevens), hairdressers Dawn and Stacey (Rebekka Johnson & Kimmy Gatewood), Sam’s old stunt actress Cherry Bang and her husband Keith (Sydelle Noel & Bashir Salahuddin) and Sam’s estranged daughter Justine (Britt Baron.) Season one ended with the crew filming a TV pilot of GLOW for KDTV while Ruth and Debbie tried to patch up a broken friendship due to cheating.

Like season one I am bound by a decree from Netflix PR to talk about the show without giving MAJOR PLOT POINTS away. So I can say the season begins with GLOW in production, just not in the glamorous ballroom from season one. While Debbie is dealing with a divorce and a new role in the show chasing the GLOW crown, the entire ensemble is dealing with new found fame and for Cherry; she is going through the troubles of the “real TV job” she wanted. In addition over the ten episodes we get to learn more about Tamme’s out of the ring life, Sam dealing with the pressure of being a new dad plus director struggles as Ruth comes into her own. For wrestling fans we get the return of Carmen’s older brother (played by former WWE superstar Carlito) and a surprise appearance from another former WCW/WWE superstar too good to give away. The creative staff uses the relevant “#MeToo #TimesUp” movement in episode five to perfection. If the season has one flaw it is something that happens to a lead character in episode nine, I would have handled it different. When you watch the episode you will understand what I mean.

