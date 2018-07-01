WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 1, 2018 – Taipei, Taiwan
1. The New Day defeated The Bar
2. Sin Cara defeated Hideo Itami
-Shinsuke Nakamura cut a promo about not being able to perform due to being injured. Samoa Joe interrupted him and said he is taking Nakamura’s place in the main event. Nakamura went for a low-blow and Joe went for the Coquina Clutch, but AJ Styles ran out and separated them.
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Peyton Royce, and Lana (w/Billie Kay)
4. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz
5. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger
6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Rusev and Aiden English
7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe