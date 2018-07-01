WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – July 1, 2018 – Taipei, Taiwan

1. The New Day defeated The Bar

2. Sin Cara defeated Hideo Itami

-Shinsuke Nakamura cut a promo about not being able to perform due to being injured. Samoa Joe interrupted him and said he is taking Nakamura’s place in the main event. Nakamura went for a low-blow and Joe went for the Coquina Clutch, but AJ Styles ran out and separated them.

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Peyton Royce, and Lana (w/Billie Kay)

4. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

5. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Rusev and Aiden English

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)