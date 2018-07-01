WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 30, 2018 – Bismarck, North Dakota

1. Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Bayley and Natalya defeated Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan (w/Ruby Riott)

3. Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley

-Elias came out and played guitar and sang songs about the crowd and Bismarck.

4. Braun Strowman and Bobby Roode defeated Elias and Baron Corbin

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno and Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

