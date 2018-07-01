WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 1, 2018 – Fargo, North Dakota

1. Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Bayley and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan (w/Ruby Riott)

3. Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley

4. Braun Strowman and Bobby Roode defeated Elias and Baron Corbin

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

The Authors of Pain defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil and Heath Slater and Rhyno

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

