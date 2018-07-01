Steve Austin Explains The Inspiration Behind His Legendary Theme Song
Austin explained what song inspired the theme. He also gives the credit to Jim Johnston.
Here is a quote (via #WrestlingINC):
“I went down to the studio and back in the day you know Chris (Speaking to Jericho on His podcast) I was pretty hands-on you gotta be. So I walked in there and I had a CD and I hand it to Jim Johnston and go, ‘it’s called Bulls On Parade by Rage Against The Machine’ and I played it.
“He got it, and so I don’t think my entrance music sounds anything like it but it was inspired by that and man I tell ya what the way he came up with that glass breaking I don’t know how he came up with that idea when he looped in that siren, I don’t know how or why he put that in a stroke of genius or luck or whatever it was that happened, magic?
“Sometimes things just happen the way they do. When I pitched him that song and we listened to it together and he came up with that and I give him all the credit in the world. I inspired him with their song… my idea, but his total creation [it’s] a fluke dude because you’ve been around and you’ve seen reactions when that glass breaks. Yeah I had to get over to get those reactions. It’s just the perfect music for the perfect setup for the perfect pop for any kind of dire situation or circumstance — goddamn that’s when we need Stone Cold. So, music is important.”
The glass breaking is a simple noise but yeah, it’s now easy to know how much that means to a fan but as a kid, being 12 and I’m watching Backlash 2000 and The Rock v HHH is going on. I’m fully into it and looking at disappointment as the numbers game catches up with the Rock but that glass breaking before the attempted Pedigree? I still get goosebumps. That’s how you knew business was about to go down. It’s a brief and simple moment that triggers emotions and cues the mayhem. There’ll never be another theme song like it as far as I’m concerned
Yeah dude ur absolutely right, goosebumps I wasn’t quite 10 at the time but I remember the exact PPV u are talkin bout. Had a lot of tapes from 99-2000 every one of Stone Colds pops, nothin compares. Not sure nothin ever will. Cm punk could come back n I’m not sure that would even match SCSA.
Also not to be over looked on the same ppv the match Chris Benoit n Y2J had… just classic man
When b show ppvs delivered