Source: “Michael Cole is in charge of all the announcers”

Report on Michael Cole’s status with WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com recently commented on Michael Cole’s current position in WWE and here is what he said courtesy of #RingsideNews:

“He has moved up or I should say to more of a advisory role. He is the boss. Michael Cole is in charge of all the announcers. When Nigel McGuinness was signed or Vic Joseph was signed or Corey Graves was signed — their boss is Michael Cole. Obviously, Vince, Triple H and Kevin Dunn but Michael Cole is the guy they have to answer to.”

“Do I think at some point he will pull himself off TV? Listen, at some point someone is going to get pulled off TV due to age or the feeling that they got someone better. That’s just the way the wrestling world works. I have not heard anything about Michael Cole pulling himself off TV.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

