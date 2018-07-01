Questions still unanswered if Brock Lesnar re-entered the USADA drug test pool

The month of June, or better yet, the final few days of June, were very important for the future of Brock Lesnar in the UFC.

While it’s still unclear what the outcome was, Brock Lesnar had until June 29 to notify the USADA to re-enter the drug testing pool if he wanted to fight in the big end-of-year UFC show.

Lesnar is rumored to be fighting the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier fight which will take place next Saturday on July 7 at UFC 226 but he still has six months left on his USADA suspension stemming from his UFC 200 drug test failure.

Since Lesnar notified the UFC and USADA that he had retired, USADA stopped knocking on his door for out-of-competition drug tests and had served six months out of the one-year suspension he was given at the time. He still has to serve the remaining six-month suspension and the only way the suspension resumes is when he is back on USADA’s book.

Brock was tested a total of eight times in the run-up to UFC 200 but failed the final two drug tests, turning his win into a no contest.

(Visited 1 times, 96 visits today)