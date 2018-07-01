Meltzer: “WWE isn’t used to being treated like a sport”

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about how SDLive’s move to FOX might change the show up. Here’s what he had to say (via Ringside News):

“One of the big stories that no one’s talked about in the WWE Fox deal and I didn’t even know about this until yesterday. Is that this is not Fox Entertainment, it’s Fox Sports. I knew Eric Shanks was at the meeting but I just figured it’s sorta sport. But this is a Fox Sports property not entertainment property so what that means, I don’t know what that means compared to whatever but that’s how they are viewing it as a sport which is going to be interesting because I don’t think they’re going to treat it like one because if they do… WWE isn’t used to being treated like a sport. And they’re not a sport, they’re an entertainment [show].”

(The Spotlight)

