KO Shares The One Thing That He Does Right Before Every Match

Kevin Owens was recently interviewed by the Argus Leader. This was to promote the upcoming #WWE live event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Owens spoke on a variety of topics during the interview.

One of the interesting parts was when Owens revealed what he does right before every match that he wrestles.

Here is what Owens said:

“The only thing I’ll do every single time… not to get into the whole topic of religion here, but some people believe in God and some people believe in all kinds of things. I don’t have many particular beliefs, but I do believe in people who we’ve lost. I’ll speak to Owen Hart; he was a big influence on me as a young wrestler, and when he passed, I felt a great sense of loss. Ever since then I just talk to #OwenHart before every match and I ask him to be with me and make sure I don’t get hurt.

Throughout the years I have added people to that list. I have lost people in this industry, and I speak to them as well, guys like Dusty Rhodes. And I’ll talk to my grandfather and grandmother who have also passed. I ask those people who are looking down on me to make sure I get through the match safely”

(pro wrestling & MMA World)

