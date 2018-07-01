Impact Wrestling Results – June 28, 2018 – Windsor, Ontario, Canada

1. Rich Swann defeated Trevor Lee

2. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Gursinder Singh) (w/Gama Singh) defeated Z&E (DJZ and Andrew Everett)

3. Non-Title Match

Matt Sydal defeated Dezmond Xavier

-After the match, Brian Cage comes to the ring, but he is attacked by Kongo Kong. Sydal then lays Cage out with the X Division title belt, and then Kong delivers a top rope splash.

4. Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard

-After the match, Blanchard attacks Rayne until Su Yung and the Undead Bridesmaides come to the ring. Blanchard leaves the ring and Yung goes to deliver the Panic Switch to Rayne, but Allie rushes the ring and makes the save.

—

Updated Slammiversary XVI Card:

1. Impact World Championship: Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

2. Impact Knockouts Championship: Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

3. Impact X Division Championship: Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

4. Mask vs. Hair Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

5. Four-Way Match: Fenix vs. Johnny Impact vs. Rich Swann vs. Taiji Ishimori

