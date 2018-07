CZW “Dark City” Results – June 29, 2018 – Asbury Park, New Jersey

1. Ace Austin defeated John Silver

2. Leyla Hirsch defeated C Bunny

3. Four-Way Match

Jimmy Yuta defeated Anthony Green, Alex Reynolds, and Francis Kaspin

4. Jordan Oliver defeated Rich Swann

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando and Jacked Baby) and Kris Stadtlander defeated DJ Hyde, Brandon Kirk, and Kasey Catal

6. Josh Briggs defeated Bad Bones

7. CZW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match

The REP (Dave McCall and Nate Carter) (c) defeated The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy), The Gymnastys (Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike), and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Myron Reed)

8. Six-Man Tag Team Hardcore Match

Rickey Shane Page, Matt Tremont, and Jimmy Lloyd defeated Conor Claxton, Dan O’Hare, and Mitch Vallen

9. CZW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) defeated Joe Gacy

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)