AJPW “Dynamite Series 2018 – Day 12” Results – July 1, 2018 – Sapporo, Japan

1. Naoya Nomura defeated Atsushi Maruyama

2. Ultimo Dragon and Ishikiri defeated Keiichi Sato and Tomoya

3. Jun Akiyama and Takao Omori defeated Yoshitatsu and Yuma Aoyagi

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Joe Doering, Zeus, and The Bodyguard defeated TAJIRI, KAI, and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Ryouji Sai, Dylan James, and Koji Iwamoto defeated Evolution (Suwama and Hikaru Sato) and Shuji Ishikawa

6. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Atsushi Aoki (c) defeated Yohei Nakajima

7. Special Singles Match

Kento Miyahara defeated Jake Lee

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)