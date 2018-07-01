AJPW “Dynamite Series 2018 – Day 11” Results – June 30, 2018 – Sapporo, Japan

1. Atsushi Maruyama defeated Ishikiri

2. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude

Yohei Nakajima, Ultimo Dragon, and TAJIRI defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) and Tomoya

3. Joe Doering and The Bodyguard defeated Takao Omori and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

4. Jun Akiyama defeated Yuma Aoyagi

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Naoya Nomura) and Yoshitatsu defeated Jake Lee, Koji Iwamoto, and Keiichi Sato

6. Zeus defeated KAI

7. AJPW World Tag Championship – 30th Anniversary Match

Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) defeated Ryouji Sai and Dylan James (c) (19:48)

