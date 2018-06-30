WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 30, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan
1. The Usos defeated Rusev and Aiden English
2. Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin
3. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Billie Kay and Lana (w/Peyton Royce)
4. Hideo Itami defeated The Miz
-Io Shirai appeared during the show and confirmed that she will be joining NXT in the near future.
5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Big E and Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston), Cesaro and Sheamus, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
6. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Tye Dillinger
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Carmella (via Disqualification)
8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan