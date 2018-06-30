WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 30, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. The Usos defeated Rusev and Aiden English

2. Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin

3. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Billie Kay and Lana (w/Peyton Royce)

4. Hideo Itami defeated The Miz

-Io Shirai appeared during the show and confirmed that she will be joining NXT in the near future.

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Big E and Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston), Cesaro and Sheamus, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

6. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Carmella (via Disqualification)

8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan

