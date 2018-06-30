WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 29, 2018 – Rapid City, South Dakota
1. Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley
2. The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
3. Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott (w/Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan)
4. Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
5. Triple Threat Match
Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Roode and Baron Corbin
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Natalya
7. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match
Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Seth Rollins
