WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 29, 2018 – Rapid City, South Dakota

Jun 30, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley

2. The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

3. Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott (w/Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan)

4. Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

5. Triple Threat Match
Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Roode and Baron Corbin

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Natalya

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match
Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Seth Rollins

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Rich Swann talks joining Impact, his debut match, the X-division, his wife, not retiring, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal