WWE officially announce the signing of Io Shirai

WWE today formally announced the arrival of Io Shirai as its newest Superstar. When Shirai was introduced to the live audience at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall, the Smackdown graphics changed to NXT so it’s safe to say that the former Stardom champion will be moving down to Orlando. The 28-year-old wrestled in both Mexico and Japan and this will be her first time wrestling in the United States. NXT is looking to beef up its women’s division after their biggest stars moved up to the main roster over the past couple of years, leaving a big void from the years of Banks, Bayley, Charlotte, Asuka, Lynch, and others who transitioned to Raw and Smackdown

