Stone Cold Calls ‘BullShit’ On the Big Cass Firing

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin took to his Steve Austin Show podcast to comment on Big Cass’ recent #WWE release,

“Big Cass just got let go about a week ago, for reasons I do not know. People said it was because he went out on a limb and didn’t stick to the script. Well, I’m calling bullshit on that one. Whatever he did…maybe he did go off script and do something; but, I don’t think they would fire him just for that. I don’t know the reasons; but, people were kinda reaching out to me on social media, on Twitter and saying,

‘Hey Steve you’re always telling everybody to go out on a limb and push the envelope. Well look what it did for Big Cass.’ That ain’t why Big Cass got fired. I don’t know why he got fired; but, if he had enough guts to go out on a limb and give something a try, more power to him. So, if you tried to get on Twitter and set me straight, that ain’t what got him fired brother.”

