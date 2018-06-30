ROH “Best in the World 2018” Results – June 29, 2018 – Baltimore, Maryland

1. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) (c) defeated Los Ingobernables (EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI)

2. Flip Gordon defeated Bully Ray (via Disqualification)

3. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood defeated Oedo Tai (Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura) and Kelly Klein

4. Austin Aries defeated Kenny King

5. Jay Lethal defeated KUSHIDA

6. ROH World Television Championship – Baltimore Street Fight

Punishment Martinez (c) defeated Hangman Page

7. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

8. ROH World Championship – Three-Way Match

Dalton Castle (c) defeated Cody and Marty Scurll

