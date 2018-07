Ring of Honor crowns a new World Champion

Jay Lethal defeated Dalton Castle, Cody Rhodes and Matt Taven in a four-way match for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the EagleBank Arena to close “Fairfax Excellence.”

The new champ picked up the pinfall victory after hitting a Lethal Injection on Castle.

This is Jay’s second time the ROH World Championship.

