Former colleagues pay tribute to Matt Cappotelli on social media

Several of Matt Cappotelli’s former colleagues paid tribute to him on social media yesterday after the news broke out that Cappotelli passed away in the morning.

“My first best friend in the wrestling business and to this day one of the best people I’ve ever known Matt Cappotelli has passed on,” wrote John Hennigan, who won Tough Enough III along with Matt. “I’m gutted about this news. Matt inspired everyone around him especially me early in my career. He is loved and will be missed.”

The Miz, who won a later Tough Enough series, revealed that in 2005 he was supposed to team up with Matt to form the tag team called Reality Check. “One day out of no where he called me and said that he had just been diagnosed w/ brain cancer. On the phone, even with this scary news he remained positive and was gonna fight to beat cancer,” Miz wrote in a post on Instagram. “He has been fighting for his life ever since. Every time I saw him he was positive and always had a smile on his face. Today, we lost a good one. A true fighter. My condolences to his wife and family. Matt, you will be missed my friend.”

Lance Storm, who worked with Matt during his time at Ohio Valley Wrestling, also expressed his sadness upon hearing the news. “I had the privilege of working with and getting to know Matt during my time in OVW. If everyone strived to be even half the human being Matt was the world would be a wonderful wonderful place.”

NXT’s Kassius Ohno wrote, “Crushed to hear about the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He was talented, passionate & possessed a heart of GOLD. Everyone should fight as hard as Matt fought. Condolences to his friends, family & the countless others he touched on his journey. Rest In Peace Capp.”

WWE.COM posted a story on the website and also a post on Twitter. “WWE is saddened to learn that Matt Cappotelli, a promising Superstar who was a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III, passed away Friday at age 38.”

Meanwhile, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon wrote that Matt showed everyone what it means to never give up and to always stay positive. “It was a honor to know you.”

