Charlotte on Rousey’s WWE run: “I’m blown away”

Jun 30, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Charlotte on Ronda Rousey’s run in WWE:

“I’m blown away. How fast she has picked everything up, especially with her match against Nia Jax at Money in the Bank. I know my dad texted her and said the same thing, just Roddy Pipper would be so proud of her. She gets better every time she’s out there and it doesn’t look like she’s going to slow down at any point. I know she will become the Raw women’s champion at some point and it’s an honor to have her part of our division. She’s blown my mind with how fast she’s picked this up.”

