WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 29, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Sheamus and Cesaro

2. Hideo Itami defeated Shelton Benjamin

-After the match, Benjamin issued an open challenge for another match.

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Shelton Benjamin

-Shinsuke Nakamura came to the ring on a crutch, still out with an injury caused by a bite to his lower leg from a police dog. He said he was supposed to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, but he is not cleared to compete. Samoa Joe interrupted and says since Nakamura is hurt, he wants the title match. Nakamura goes for a low-blow, but Joe dodges and locks in the Coquina Clutch. Styles ran to the ring to break them apart.

4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella defeated Becky Lynch

5. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

6. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

7. Asuka and Naomi defeated Billie Kay and Lana (w/Peyton Royce)

8. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Rusev and Aiden English

9. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)