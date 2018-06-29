WWE in Japan and Taiwan this weekend

WWE Superstars will entertain fans in Tokyo over the next two days as they take over the Ryōgoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena for the yearly mid-year tour.

Two back-to-back shows will take place starting today, June 29, in Tokyo before flying to Taiwan for a show at the Taipei Arena in Taipei on Sunday, July 1.

The Smackdown brand will be doing the tour this time around and Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura are both scheduled to appear, although it will be interesting to see if Nakamura gets medically cleared to compete following the dog bite on Monday

(Visited 1 times, 28 visits today)