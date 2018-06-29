Vince McMahon investing nearly $500 million to relaunch the XFL

ESPN.COM is reporting that Vince McMahon will be looking at spending up to $500 million in the relaunch of the XFL, way more than the $100 million originally invested into Alpha Entertainment.

The $100 million funding came from selling WWE stocks and putting it into his new venture that acts as the parent company of the XFL. Talking to informed insiders, ESPN says that the first three seasons of the XFL will cost nearly $500 million according to projections.

“People were focused on the $100 million, but the truth is that doesn’t even get us to the 20-yard line,” XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck told ESPN. The XFL offices will be across the street from the WWE HQ and Luck starts his Commissioner job on Monday.

The XFL is planned for a 2020 return.

(Visited 1 times, 52 visits today)